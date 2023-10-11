Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.79. Super Group shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 30,204 shares trading hands.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark upgraded Super Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $363.21 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

