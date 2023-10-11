TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.63. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 623,818 shares.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,380,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

