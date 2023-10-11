PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Up to $69.50

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.50, but opened at $71.17. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 81,382 shares trading hands.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,044,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

