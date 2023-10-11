Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Increases By 29,900.0%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 29,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RAFLF remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Raffles Medical Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Nomura raised shares of Raffles Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
About Raffles Medical Group
Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.
