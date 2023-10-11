Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $37.32

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.32, but opened at $35.80. Baxter International shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 2,494,362 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

