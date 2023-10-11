POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $92.61

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.61, but opened at $95.00. POSCO shares last traded at $95.03, with a volume of 37,916 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKX

POSCO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 364,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in POSCO by 241.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 121,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.