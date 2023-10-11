TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $99.54

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.54, but opened at $96.60. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $96.55, with a volume of 694,675 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,766 shares of company stock worth $3,305,786. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

