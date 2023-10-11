Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Expands By 2,000.0%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

About Kerry Properties

OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

