Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Kerry Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 46,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

