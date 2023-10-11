LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.65. LG Display shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 24,581 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

