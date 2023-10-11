ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $40.75

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $39.66. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 403,788 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Read More

