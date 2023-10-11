Genesis Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,353,064 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,747,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,064 shares during the period. NU makes up 16.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.40% of NU worth $147,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,936,982. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

