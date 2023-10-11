Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rises By 2,850.0%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BRDCY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.
