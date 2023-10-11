Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rises By 2,850.0%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgestone Price Performance

BRDCY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

About Bridgestone

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.