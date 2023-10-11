GDS Wealth Management Increases Position in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 5,500.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,025 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.
