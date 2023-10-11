Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, an increase of 2,164.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,891.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Perenti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Perenti Price Performance

About Perenti

Perenti stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Perenti has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

