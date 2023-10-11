GDS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 74,485 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. GDS Wealth Management owned 1.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 9,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $262.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.