GDS Wealth Management Sells 5,430 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 154,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,758. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

