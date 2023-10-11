GDS Wealth Management Purchases 7,893 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,487,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after buying an additional 486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,967,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,843. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $101.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

