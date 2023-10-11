GDS Wealth Management Has $466,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,239 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

