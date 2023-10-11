GDS Wealth Management Acquires 1,338 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.77. 173,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.