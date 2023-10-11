Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up 10.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $99,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,788 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. 29,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

