GDS Wealth Management Buys 3,714 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. 326,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

