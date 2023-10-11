ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,200 shares, an increase of 87,300.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,351. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

