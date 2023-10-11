ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,200 shares, an increase of 87,300.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,351. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
