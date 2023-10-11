Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a growth of 2,742.1% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INCZY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 13,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,161. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

