Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 2,284.4% in September

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 2,284.4% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EDOC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 5,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,174. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.