The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Boosted by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.23.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

