Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.