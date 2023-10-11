iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,037,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

