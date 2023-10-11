Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

