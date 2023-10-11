Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 2,000 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.31. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.