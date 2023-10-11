Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 51,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,543. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

