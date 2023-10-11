Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,097,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.2 %

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.