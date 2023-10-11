Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 240,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,825. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

