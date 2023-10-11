iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 2.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. 187,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,283. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.