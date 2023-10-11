VERITY Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 1,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,113. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

