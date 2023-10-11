Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,391,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

TAP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.