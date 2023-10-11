Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Republic Services stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,722. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.