Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 1,234,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,859,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

