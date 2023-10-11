LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Raised by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 182,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

