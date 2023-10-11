Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 211,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. 137,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,074. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $80.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

