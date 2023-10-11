VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 10,424 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,259 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LAND stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 32,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $22.13.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

