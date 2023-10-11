Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,901,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $399.49. The company had a trading volume of 765,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.94 and a 200-day moving average of $396.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

