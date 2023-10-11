VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 3,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,045. The firm has a market cap of $712.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

