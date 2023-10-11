Chain Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,965,707,770 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

