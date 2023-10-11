Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.38

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $27.38 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

