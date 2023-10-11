Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

