Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,371 shares of company stock valued at $99,765,683. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. 497,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,088. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

