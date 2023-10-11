HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $24,830,466. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 3.2 %

HUBS traded down $14.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.91. 628,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.