Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WHR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $128.51. 53,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,310. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $121.88 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

