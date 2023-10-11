Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 166 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP remained flat at $69.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

